Thoughtful gifts you can buy online

Supply-chain woes mean that deliveries from the post office, shipping companies, and maybe even Santa might be delayed this year.

If you’re concerned about presents arriving in time or you can’t find what you’re looking for, Consumer Reports has some gift suggestions that are out of the box and guaranteed to be in stock.

If you’re worried about getting your gifts in time or being able to find them, consider gift cards and online subscriptions.

They’re not as impersonal as you may think it.

Sign up your busy cousin for a meal-kit service.

Consumer Reports looked at kits from five companies and found that many offer high-quality ingredients with easy-to-follow recipes that produce tasty results.

Or maybe your aunt needs a little more zen in her life. Consider giving her a subscription to a meditation app like Calm, Pzizz, or Headspace.

If she’d prefer something more hands-on, a gift card to Spa Finder will let her book a massage at a local spa.

And for your nephew who loves staying fit, a subscription to ClassPass will give him access to gym classes at local fitness studios and online.

There’s nothing like giving the gift of knowledge. A subscription to MasterClass, Wondrium, or Skill Share lets your loved ones take online classes taught by experts in everything from art to zoology!

If your uncle used the past year or two to reconnect with nature, give him a National Parks Pass for only $80.

He’ll get access to over 100 national parks, monuments, and battlefields for a whole year.

Add a pass to Canadian parks for as little as $59.

Or think local.

A membership to a museum, zoo, or gallery could bring joy to your whole family.

If you’re still struggling for gift ideas, consider donating in someone’s name. It’ll spread the holiday cheer even further.

