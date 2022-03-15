Third Ward shooting: Milwaukee police arrest Kaesean Ellis-Brown

Milwaukee police on Tuesday announced the arrest of Kaesean Ellis-Brown – charged in the shooting of an off-duty detective in the Third Ward in January – after a tactical situation near 9th and Chambers.

Police went to the location around 11:30 a.m. in search of Ellis-Brown. He refused to come out, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said, and the tactical situation was established.

After several hours, Ellis-Brown surrendered without incident. Norman said things concluded around 3:30 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Ellis-Brown is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, among other charges.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to the Shake Shack in the Third Ward on Jan. 13. An off-duty Milwaukee police detective was shot multiple times. The detective "had put himself on duty in order to assist with and ultimately intervene in an attempted car theft," the complaint says.

Kaesean Ellis-Brown

The complaint indicates a Door Dash driver had a food order to pick up at the Shake Shack. She parked her car outside the restaurant and had her three children with her who asked to use the restroom. The driver turned off her car and walked into the Shake Shack to ask if her children could use the restroom.

At that same time, "the staff told her that someone was taking something out of her car." The complaint says the driver saw the suspect running from her car and "getting into a silver car stopped at the intersection." When the driver went back out to her car, she located an iPhone, and her daughter "told her that the suspect got into the front driver's seat, looked back and said, 'Oh (expletive)' when he noticed the children," the complaint says.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The Door Dash driver went back into the restaurant. The complaint says the phone she found "was ringing repeatedly." At that time, she noticed the suspect walked up to the Door Dash driver, demanded his phone, reached into her pocket and recovered the phone and then "tried lifting her up to slam her to the ground," the complaint says.

A man then identified himself as police, grabbed the suspect off of her and was attempting to wrestle the suspect to the ground and got him to the ground. The Door Dash driver stated "she saw the suspect reaching for his waistband and that the store employees were yelling for her to get behind the counter. She "started running and heard two gunshots and then a brief pause, then three additional shots," the complaint says. The officer had been shot.

Detective Andrew Wilkiewicz

The detective, later identified as Andrew Wilkiewicz, suffered four gunshot wounds. He left the hospital the week after the shooting.

Dionta'e Hayes and Timonte Karroll-Robinson were also charged in connection to the shooting.