‘The Masked Singer’ just unmasked the Yeti and Cluedle-Doo in one of the most shocking reveals

The fifth and arguably most explosive season of "The Masked Singer" is nearing its end after not one but two contestants were sent home.

During the shocking reveal, the Yeti, a contestant that many judges considered a top contender for the season was unmasked after the reveal of Cluedle-Doo.

While the Yeti was a show favorite, their rendition of "Celebration," by Kool & the Gang, certainly didn’t have the judges celebrating. But fans were equally shocked to see legendary singer and quadruple threat, Omarion.

Omarion did break history however, as the first artists to perform on "The Masked Singer," in roller skates, and a yeti costume.

"It feels amazing to put on a performance like that," Omario recalled in a post-interview.

While Cluedle-Doo attempted to wow the audience and panelists with their out-of-this-world costume, their cover of "Return of the Mack," by Mack Morrison, was not enough to allow them to return to the season finale.

Judge Ken Jeong thought it might have been Kevin James under the mask, but in one of the show’s most shocking reveals, it was actually panelist Jenny McCarthy’s husband, Donnie Wahlberg, from New Kids on the Block.

McCarthy thought it might have been Akon, but surprisingly enough, she could not recognize her husband’s voice.

"To be like a few yards away from my wife and not be able to hug her, that wasn’t fun," Wahlberg said in an exit interview with McCarthy.

"Well you’re the cutest rooster I’ve ever seen in my life," McCarthy said.

There’s now only one episode left as Black Swan, Chameleon, and Piglet battle it out for supremacy.

Watch all-new episodes of "The Masked Singer" on FOX Wednesdays from 8-9 p.m. ET/PT.

