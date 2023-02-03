The best deals in February

Have your heart set on getting a good deal this month? With holidays like Valentine’s Day and Presidents' Day coming up, major sales on big-ticket items like mattresses and electronics should be on the horizon.

Consumer Reports is here to help you navigate the month’s shopping deals.

Despite being the shortest month of the year, February has some great opportunities to save on purchases big and small.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when to shop for them.

Here are the top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

If you’re looking to upgrade your smartphone, February might be the time to do it: Samsung often announces its new models in February.

Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy S phone Feb. 1.

That means you’ll see prices on older models start to fall as retailers make room for the new models.

You’ll also see trade-in deals to get that new phone.

If you give up your old phone, you’ll get the new phone for a lot less.

Next, if you’re looking to snuggle up with a new mattress this month, CR says you should never pay full price for one, especially around holidays.

Presidents' Day weekend is one of the best holiday weekends to shop for a mattress.

You’ll see some of the best discounts from all the major brands. From Casper and Tuft & Needle to Seely and Sleep Number and everything in between.

The Tuft & Needle Original Mattress is a CR Smart Buy, and a queen size is currently $895 at Tuft & Needle.

CR says Tuft & Needle will be having a 20 percent off sale on all its mattresses this month, so you may be able to score this mattress for less.

And because it still might be frigid in your neck of the woods, why not add a little heat to those drafty parts of your home?

The Comfort Zone Space Heater is a CR Smart Buy and is currently $53 at Home Depot.

This space heater earns excellent marks in our fire safety tests.

Next, if you’re looking to add another screen to your inventory, February is a good month to buy a tablet.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite aces CR’s tests and is as low as $299 at Amazon.

And with the Super Bowl coming up, Consumer Reports says that over the next couple of weeks you can take advantage of some of the best prices of the year on TVs, with the biggest price drops coming on the largest screen sizes.

Have a great month!