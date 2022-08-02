The best deals in August

Summer flying by too fast? As the summer vacation season draws to a close, Consumer Reports says the month of August is jam-packed with opportunities to save big during Labor Day and back-to-school sales.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when they go on deep discount.

Here are top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

The back-to-school shopping season has already begun, and there are plenty of discounts on everything your kids will need to head back to the classroom.

That includes tech devices like laptops, tablets, and headphones, as well as clothing, backpacks, notebooks, and everything else you’ll need.

Send your kid off to school right with a speedy new laptop.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go (64GB) is now on sale for $390 at Amazon.

CR says the reasonably priced laptop has a touch screen and comes with a fast, more efficient solid state drive.

If you’re looking for something lighter, you can find a great deal on a tablet.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 now costs $565 at Amazon.

And as Labor Day marks the unofficial end to summer, CR says to look out for even more deals.

Labor Day falls on Sept. 5 this year, but you can find savings as early as mid-August.

You can expect to see discounts on big-ticket items like large appliances, mattresses, and other summer seasonal products.

Host your Labor Day party with a kamado-style grill.

The Kamado Joe Classic II 18" Grill is now on sale for $915 at Amazon and Walmart.

CR says this is the best kamado grill it has tested.

And finally, whether it’s for cleaning your house or a college dorm, CR says August is a great month to score deals on vacuum cleaners.

The Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away is a CR Best Buy and is now $250 at Amazon and Home Depot.

CR says the bagless upright vacuum excels at removing embedded dirt from carpets and performs well when cleaning bare floors.

Are you looking for something else this month?

CR says August is a great month to find deals on wireless routers, microwave ovens, printers, steam irons, computers, and dehumidifiers.

Have a great end to the summer!