'TestUpMKE:' New campaign promotes COVID testing, health equity

A new initiative aimed to provide information and help educate communities of color on the importance of COVID testing in Milwaukee County launched Thursday, Sept. 17. TestUpMKE.com provides resources in five languages for those disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, such as essential workers and immigrants.

“We’ve had a diverse team of communications experts and community influencers helping shape the goals of the TestUp outreach plan,” says Alison True, communications director, Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers and TestUpMKE committee chairperson. “Not only is the website available in Spanish, Hmong, Arabic and Burmese, it also has an accessibility feature for those with hearing, visual and other special needs.”

The TestUpMKE campaign will include a variety of grass-roots communications and social media to help address confusion and misinformation about types of COVID tests, eligibility for testing, the importance of contact tracing, and the role of testing in stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, health officials are concerned -- especially because in Milwaukee County COVID-19 testing has decreased.

Complete with a COVID testing location map, catalog of frequently asked questions and downloadable education materials, TestUpMKE serves as the ‘go-to’ source for the most up-to-date testing information in the Milwaukee community.

On Thursday, officials reported that 2,034 COVID-19 cases were added in Wisconsin -- a new single-day high.

“TestUpMKE will be an important resource for our community in the weeks and months ahead,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. “As COVID testing resources and science evolves, this project will help make sure that accurate information is available to those who need it most. TestUp’s focus on health equity was not an afterthought – it is part of the core of strategic focus to invest in equity and provide resources in areas that have been historically underserved. Health equity was one of our main priorities for COVID testing outreach and communication.”

In addition to the National Guard sites in Milwaukee, CVS is expanding its COVID-19 testing to four new sites in the county including one in Wauwatosa.

7550 West Perkins Place, Milwaukee

3030 West Villard Avenue, Milwaukee

7520 West Blue Mound Road, Wauwatosa

7552 West Oklahoma, West Allis

Visit TestUpMKE.com to learn more.