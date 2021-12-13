Kim Potter trial live: Gunshot to chest killed Daunte Wright

The trial of Kim Potter, the Brooklyn Center police officer charged in the killing of Daunte Wright, enters its second week, with Day 4 of testimony in Minneapolis. The former Brooklyn Center police officer is charged with manslaughter in the killing of Daunte Wright for firing her gun instead of her taser. FOX 9 is streaming the Potter trial live, gavel to gavel, at fox9.com/live and on the FOX 9 YouTube channel and the FOX 9 News App.

Medical examiner takes the stand

The Hennepin County assistant medical examiner, Dr. Lorren Jackson, was first to testify Monday. He told the court the gunshot wound to Daunte Wright's chest is what caused his death, with injuries to his heart and lungs.

"Far and away the gunshot wound to the chest was the most significant injury," Dr. Jackson said.

THC not a factor in Daunte Wright's death

Dr. Jackson confirmed the information in his report that Wright had THC in his systems from smoking marijuana, but that it wasn’t a factor in his death. Under cross-examination from defense attorney Earl Gray, Jackson testified the level of THC metabolites in Wright's blood – 43 nanograms – was "on the high end" of what he sees, but normal for a marijuana user. He added that he has never seen a fatal marijuana overdose.

Autopsy photos shown in court

Jurors were shown graphic images of Daunte Wright's body from the scene of the shooting, as well as autopsy photos from the medical examiner. These photos were not displayed on the livestream of the trial.

Later this week: Slip and capture defense

Later this week, the defense is expected to call Dr. Laurence Miller to testify about the theory of "slip and capture", where an officer under "stress" reverts to habit and grabs their gun instead of their TASER. The prosecution attempted to block Dr. Miller from testifying saying his testimony would not be relevant to the jury. Judge Chu ruled Miller can testify, but can only speak about the "slip and capture" theory in broad terms. He cannot testify whether he believes Potter experienced it at the time of the shooting.

Kim Potter, 49, is charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting Daunte Wright during a traffic stop on April 11. The defense claims the shooting was an accident, that Potter, who is white, mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her Taser when she fatally shot Wright. But, prosecutors say Potter was reckless and negligent and should go to prison.

The deadly shooting sparked days of protests outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

Potter’s defense team said the former officer will take the stand in her own defense.

Kim Potter trial jury

The following jurors have been seated on the jury:

