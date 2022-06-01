3 teens arrested after Milwaukee shooting at 62nd and Villard

Three teenagers, ages 14, 15 and 17, were arrested after they were seen in a vehicle leaving the scene of a shooting Wednesday, June 1 near 62nd and Villard.

Police said the shots were fired around 6:30 p.m. A 19-year-old was hit and taken to the hospital.

The two boys and a girl were arrested after their vehicle was stopped near 35th and Melvina. Police said a firearm was recovered.

The case will be reviewed by Milwaukee County prosecutors, police said.