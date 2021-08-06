Expand / Collapse search

Teen shot, wounded in Milwaukee: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Aug. 6th near 41st and Wright. It happened at approximately 2:31 a.m.

 The victim, a 14-year-old Milwaukee girl, suffered non-life threatening injuries.  The victim was transported to a local hospital.  

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

Barton home explosion, father, son survive by 'absolute miracle'
slideshow

Barton home explosion, father, son survive by 'absolute miracle'

Doctors and law enforcement agree it's a miracle a father and son are alive after a home explosion on July 23 in Washington County. They continue to recover as the family turns to the community for help, with their medical bills only expected to grow.

Marquese Robinson sought, wanted for April homicide in Milwaukee
slideshow

Marquese Robinson sought, wanted for April homicide in Milwaukee

U.S. Marshals are seeking Marquese Robinson, wanted for his role in a homicide near 20th and Center in April.

Community rallies around Barton burn victims

Doctors and law enforcement agree it's a miracle a father and son are alive after a home explosion on July 23 in Washington County. They continue to recover as the family turns to the community for help, with their medical bills only expected to grow.