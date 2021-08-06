Teen shot, wounded in Milwaukee: police

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Aug. 6th near 41st and Wright. It happened at approximately 2:31 a.m.

The victim, a 14-year-old Milwaukee girl, suffered non-life threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.