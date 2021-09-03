Expand / Collapse search

T-Mobile armed robbery in Franklin, active investigation

By FOX6 News Digital Team
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Franklin police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Thursday, Sept. 2 at the T-Mobile located on 27th Street. 

According to police, around 1:55 p.m. police received a call from an employee of T-Mobile indicating that they had been robbed at gunpoint. 

The suspect(s) fled the store and were pursued by various law enforcement agencies within Milwaukee County. 

The Franklin Police Department is currently being assisted in this investigation by the Milwaukee Police Department at a location in their city.

This is an active and evolving investigation at this time.

