Expand / Collapse search

Suspicious vehicle in front of Supreme Court prompts investigation, police say

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 21 mins ago
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - U.S. Capitol Police are investigating a suspicious vehicle in front of the Supreme Court.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The vehicle is along First Street, NE. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

6aba7bc7-00301.jpg
95dfd2f2-00901.jpg
01301-1.jpg

Suspicious vehicle in front of Supreme Court prompts investigation, police say

U.S. Capitol Police are investigating a suspicious vehicle in front of the Supreme Court.

The following road closures are in place:

- First Street between Independence Avenue, SE and Constitution Avenue, NE

- Second Street between East Capitol Street and Constitution Avenue, NE

- East Capitol Street between First and Second Streets, NE

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

01401.jpg