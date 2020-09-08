Suspended MPD officer in court for arraignment Tuesday

Suspended Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Mattioli is due in court this morning for his arraignment in the April death of Joel Acevedo.

Acevedo, 25, was killed at the home of off-duty Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Mattioli during an altercation. Mattioli, 32, faces a charge of first-degree reckless homicide. Court documents allege Mattioli held Acevedo to the ground in a "rear naked chokehold" after accusing Acevedo of stealing from him during a gathering at Mattioli's home near 45th Street and Cleveland Avenue on April 19.

