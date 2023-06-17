2 killed, 3 injured in 'Beyond Wonderland' festival shooting; suspect in custody

Two people were killed, and three injured, after a shooting at the ‘Beyond Wonderland’ festival Saturday night.

Around 8:25 p.m., authorities were called to reports of shots fired at the Gorge Amphitheatre campground. The sheriff's office said while deputies responded to the call, the suspect "randomly continued to shoot into the crowd." Authorities say there was a deputy-involved shooting, but did not specify if they shot the suspect or were shot by them.

At 9:19 p.m., authorities confirmed they had taken the suspect into custody.

Two people were killed and five people injured in the shooting. The sheriff's office says the shooter was also injured.

The Gorge Amphitheatre is a popular outdoor summer concert venue in Quincy.

The shooting took place at Beyond Wonderland, a two-day EDM festival. Many festival attendees are camping on the grounds near the venue.

Beyond Wonderland has canceled events on Sunday following the shooting.

