Super Bowl LVI: Odell Beckham Jr. questionable to return after apparent injury

Los Angeles Rams star Odell Beckham Jr. walked off the field after an apparent injury.

During the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI against the AFC champions Cincinnati Bengals, Beckham appeared to have suffered a noncontact injury to one of his knees. The wide receiver was able to walk off the field under his own power as the Rams lead the Cincinnati Bengals 13-10 late in the second quarter.

Beckham helped the Rams draw first blood in Sunday's game after he hauled in a 17-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to give the Rams a 7-0 lead after a made PAT.

The Rams announced Beckham is questionable to return. The NFC champs are already without wide receiver Robert Woods and tight end Tyler Higbee for Super Bowl LVI.

