Sunburn care and prevention

Fun in the sun can come to a screeching—or scorching—halt with a nasty sunburn.

If you’ve ever had one, you know how unpleasant they are. But there’s some good news: Consumer Reports has some tips to help alleviate sunburn pain.

Getting a sunburn is never fun; your skin feels like it’s on fire and anything that touches you hurts, not to mention the potential long-term health effects.

Every time you get a sunburn, it ages your skin and increases your risk for skin cancer.

Preventing sunburn should be priority one by wearing sunscreen and covering up.

But for those times when you may have forgotten to apply sunscreen or reapply it after a swim or working out and ended up getting a wicked burn, there are things you can do for relief.

Like taking frequent cool baths or showers.

As soon as you’re done bathing, pat yourself dry; don’t rub the towel against your skin. You want to leave your skin a little damp and then apply a moisturizer that contains aloe vera or soy.

Because getting burned inflames the skin, taking an anti-inflammatory like aspirin or ibuprofen can help reduce swelling and alleviate discomfort.

Be sure to also keep hydrated, even drinking more water than you usually do.

If your skin forms blisters, don’t pop or peel them. Allow them to heal.

And when you go outside again, wear clothes that cover the burned areas, and stay in the shade as much as possible.

And to help prevent getting a sunburn in the first place, wear sunscreen !

A top-performing sunscreen with a perfect score that’s also a CR Smart Buy is Coppertone Water Babies Lotion SPF 50.

Despite its name, it can be used by adults as well. Be sure to use a teaspoon per body part or area that’s not covered up by clothing.

If you’re using a spray, hold the nozzle about an inch from your skin and spray until your skin glistens, then rub it in.

And for all types of sunscreen, reapply every 2 hours and after swimming.

If the burn is severe, be sure to see a doctor, especially if you feel unwell, have chills, a fever, or nausea.