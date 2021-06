Summerfest headliners for UScellular Connection Stage

Summerfest has released its headliners for the UScellular Connection Stage with iHeartMedia, featuring national talent throughout the day.

The 2021 UScellular Connection Stage with iHeartMedia lineup includes:

September 2

Kurtis Blow @ 4:00 p.m.

T-Pain @ 10:00 p.m.

September 3

Reyna Roberts @ 8:00 p.m.

Chris Janson @ 10:00 p.m.

September 4

Blanco Brown @ 4:00 p.m.

Chayce Beckham @ 6:00 p.m.

Yung Bleu @ 10:00 p.m.

September 9

George Thorogood & The Destroyers @ 10:00 p.m

September 10

Maddie & Tae @ 4:00 p.m.

Tyler Farr @ 6:00 p.m.

Nelly @ 10:00 p.m.

September 11

Nikhil Korula Band @ 6:00 p.m.

Koch Marshall Trio @ 8:00 p.m.

ZZ Top @ 10:00 p.m.

September 16

Thompson Square @ 6:00 p.m.

Jimmie Allen @ 8:00 p.m.

Jordan Davis @ 10:00 p.m.

September 17

Jake Owen @ 10:00 p.m.

September 18

Poi Dog Pondering @ 4:00 p.m.

Turkuaz featuring Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew @ 10:00 p.m.

All performers and show times are subject to change. Please check Summerfest.com for updates, to purchase tickets, and to see the full Summerfest lineup.