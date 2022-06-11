Summer of Healing: Moody Park hosts violence prevention event

With a goal of promoting positivity and unity, the annual Summer of Healing event was held Saturday, June 11 at Milwaukee's Moody Park.

"We want to provide healing in the community. We want to make sure people know we are here," said Simmone Kilgore with Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention. "We are supporting them, and they are not alone."

"We are in the pulse of the city," Kilgore continued. "We understand violence is on the rise. We are here to help people to understand we can reduce gun violence in this community, in all communities."

Organizers offered conversations and resources to reduce violence. People also learned about holistic healing practices and cultural practices.

"If they’re confused about anything, we’re going to clear it up today. There are many, many agencies here to help people heal," said Kilgore.

Healing is the hope of 414Life worker Ray Mendoza, too.

"This is a very hot neighborhood. We want to come and bring the love and a show of peace," he said.

People from around the neighborhood came to check the event out. Both Kilgore and Mendoza are working to change lives in the city.

"I hope people takeaway (that) there’s people that care about them," said Mendoza.

"That healing is possible. That there is hope always. We collectively can turn this city around in a positive way," Kilgore said.

The next Summer of Healing even will be July 9 at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society.