Summer lawn care

Many of us are trying to beat back, cut down, and keep up with grass, plants, and yes, weeds!

Consumer Reports’ lawn and garden experts share tips and tools to set you up for a lovely landscape this season and beyond.

The testers at Consumer Reports log many hours tending to acres every year, evaluating lawn and garden products to help you pick the best for your yard, starting with lawn mowers.

It’s easy to get distracted by the features that some of the units come with.

But if you’ve got a quarter-acre or less, a basic unit will cut your lawn and keep it looking great throughout the summer.

Go green and get a mower with top scores for even cutting, mulching, and handling with the electric battery-powered Skil Mower PM4910-10 for $250.

But grass isn’t the only thing to take care of in a perfectly landscaped yard.

A good string trimmer can help keep weeds at bay.

CR checks to see how well a string trimmer can handle tall grasses and weeds, and how quickly and neatly each one can trim along a walkway.

Its latest tests reveal that electric battery-powered models are the trimmers to beat.

The great thing about the battery platforms is that most manufacturers are offering a variety of products that work with the same battery.

The Ego String Trimmer ST1502SA for $180 earns top scores across the board.

And you can use that same battery and charger for the Ego Hedge Trimmer HT2411 for $150 and $180 for the kit.

And to keep your lawn and plants hydrated, consider a smart hose timer.

It’s a device you can control on your cell phone to make sure you’re not over watering.

The Diivoo Smart Sprinkler Irrigation Timer With Hub for $47.98 is an option that works well with Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

A chainsaw can also come in handy when cleaning up fallen branches and limbs after storms.

CR also recommends the chainsaw in Ego’s electric lawn tool lineup.

And if you need more information about mowers, you can head over to our website and check out a video on choosing the best type for your yard.

Now all you have to do is remember to sit back and enjoy your yard this summer.

