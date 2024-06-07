Summer gear for the beach or pool

If you’re gearing up for some fun in the sun this summer – but you’re overwhelmed by all the options for chairs, towels, and umbrellas – Consumer Reports has you covered with some of the best beach, pool, and lake gear you can buy.

CR liked the Turkish cotton towel from Ephesus. It’s compact, repels sand and water, and dries quickly—and some styles are under 10 dollars!

For chairs, CR chose the Cooler Quad Chair from Coleman for its comfort and versatility.

But if your idea of fun in the sun includes reclining, CR also likes the Tommy Bahama Wavy Marlin Deluxe Backpack Beach Chair — which has plenty of storage, including an insulated cooler pouch.

To help protect you from the sun’s harmful rays, many of the umbrellas, canopies, and tents CR looked at are made with at least UPF 50 fabric.

The Tommy Bahama umbrella has easy grip handles for setup and is designed to withstand the breeziest beach days.

But the same couldn’t be said for the Caribbean Joe umbrella—which lost its battle with the wind.

And, of course, if you’re headed to the beach … don’t forget the sunscreen or snacks!