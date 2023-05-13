Street Angels and La Casa de Esperanza Fundraiser in Franklin
There is a Fundraiser for The Milwaukee Street Angels and La Casa de Esperanza happening at The Hideaway Pub and Eatery in Franklin on Saturday, May 13.
FRANKLIN, Wis. - There is a Fundraiser for The Milwaukee Street Angels and La Casa de Esperanza happening at The Hideaway Pub and Eatery in Franklin on Saturday, May 13.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Vendors will be selling items from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The evening will feature live music, a silent auction, food and drinks.
What to look forward to at the Street Angels and La Casa de Esperanza Fundraiser
Find out what the fundraiser is all about and what you can expect.
Vendors at the Milwaukee Street Angels and La Casa de Esperanza fundraiser
Vendors will be selling items from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Last minute gifts at the Street Angels and La Casa de Esperanza fundraiser
Spencer Tracy is guided to various vendors who may have your last-minute Mother's Day gifts.