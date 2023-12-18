Store return roundup

Many of us are busy shopping for the perfect holiday gifts. But what happens if what you give (or get) isn’t quite right? Consumer Reports has tips to navigate those post-holiday returns, refunds, and exchanges.

It’s important to check the return policy before you buy. Every retailer has its own policy, but many extend the window through the end of January, effectively giving people a month to return or exchange a gift.

Walmart is allowing most items purchased between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 to be returned until Jan. 31.

At Target, you’ll have through Jan. 24 to return electronics and other entertainment items.

At Best Buy, make sure your returns are processed by Jan. 13.

And holiday gifts purchased from Amazon will need to be returned by Jan. 31.

If you’re not sure you’ll keep a gift, don’t remove tags or rip the box. You might incur a restocking fee, which could be up to 15 percent of what was paid if the packaging isn’t intact. That’s especially common for electronics.

For items purchased online, some retailers allow you to make your return in person at a walk-in store, so you can avoid shipping and restocking fees.

Don’t lose gift receipts. But if you don’t have one, you can still ask for a refund or even store credit.

If you receive a gift card, don’t forget to use it. Every year millions of dollars in gift cards go unused. By law, they can’t expire for at least five years from the date of activation. If you know you won’t use it, regift it to someone who will, or donate it to a charity.