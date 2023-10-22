Species Spooktacular at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

Species Spooktacular 2023 is going on at the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center. Isley Gooden has the look at all the fun!

About Species Spooktacular 2023

You can come in costume to learn about some of nature’s spooky and misunderstood animals! We’ll dispel myths about them and share their ecological importance. Meet live animal ambassadors in our Great Hall, including snakes, tarantulas, turtles, and raptor ambassadors! Also vote for your favorite of our costumed taxidermy animals. Hike our trails, stopping at the pavilion, tower, and maple grove to play games and make crafts. After visiting all of the stations, children will receive a sweet treat!

Arrive anytime within the 3-hour session and go at your own pace on this self-guided adventure. When you arrive, check in at the Stone Bench to receive your spooky station guide! This event will take place indoors and outdoors, rain or shine. On-site parking is included.

Adult: $15 per person | Youth (3-17): $10 per person | Children 2 & under are free – no ticket needed.