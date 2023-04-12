Expand / Collapse search

Southeast Wisconsin under 'Red Flag Warning' Wednesday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for all of southeast Wisconsin from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 12. 

The warning means conditions are favorable for forest fires. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Caution is advised with any outdoor fires or when using any equipment that may cause sparks.

