Snow leopard cub, Milja, to make public debut at Milwaukee County Zoo

article

Milja, the Milwaukee County Zoo's 5-month-old snow leopard cub, will make her public debut Wednesday, Sept. 30!

Milja, pronounced MEE-lah, was born May 11 to first-time mom and dad Oyra and Asa, zoo officials said in a news release.

Her most recent weight is about 20 pounds, and zookeepers have reported she is eating solid food, including about five pounds of meat daily, shared with her mom -- "developing well."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ The Milwaukee County Zoo is excited to announce the birth of a female snow leopard cub

She spent the first few months of her life bonding with her mother in an off-exhibit area of the zoo.

Now, at 5 months old, officials say she can navigate the outdoor snow leopard area at the zoo and spends a lot of her time following her mother around and learning from her.

Advertisement

Zookeepers said she's also becoming more independent and has met dad, Asa, through mesh fencing.

Zoo officials noted mother Oyra, age 6, came to Milwaukee in 2016 from Switzerland. Asa, also 6, arrived from New York the year before from New York.

According to the zoo's news release, Milja's mother's mother, Dashamilja, was born in the wild, and her genetic lines are considered valuable -- passed on to her cub. The cub was named after her grandmother.