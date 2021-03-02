Snow blower recall and safety tips

If you own a new snow blower, listen up: Toro just recalled more than 6,000 Power Max Snow Throwers sold between November 2020 through January. The company says they pose an amputation risk.

So far, no injuries have been reported, but as Consumer Reports explains, it’s an important safety reminder as many of us deal with winter’s worst.

Snow blowers are serious machines that can be dangerous.

Before you start one up, you want to make sure that you’re fully geared up.

That means using hearing protection, eye protection for snow and ice, and boots that’ll give you a good grip on the ground.

Never ever put your hands inside the auger or chute.

If it’s clogged, turn off the snow blower, wait for all of the moving parts to come to a complete stop, then use a stick or clean-out tool to unclog it.

Always operate your snow blower with good light and visibility.

You also want to be sure to skip steep inclines and always use caution when you’re changing direction on any slope.

If you have a corded electric snow blower, always be aware of where the power cord is located to avoid tripping or running over it.

And never throw snow toward people and cars. Stones and other hard objects can get caught in the snow blower and shot out along with the snow, which is why it’s always important to make sure kids and pets are inside while you work.

If you have a Toro Snow Thrower, CR says to check the model number.

This recall involves model year 2021 Toro Power Max 826 OHAE Snow Throwers with model number 37802.

The model and serial number are located on the back of the snow blower. Serial numbers included in this recall are listed on Toro’s website.