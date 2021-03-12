Silver Alert issued for missing 69-year-old Milwaukee woman

article

A Silver Alert has been issued in Milwaukee County for 69-year-old Dianne Martin.

Officials say Martin is missing from the area near 2nd and Clarke on Milwaukee's north side. She was last seen around 9:45 a.m. on Friday, March 12.

Martin is described as a female, Black, 5'2" tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes, burgundy and gray hair braided to the back, and she has a birthmark on her neck.

Officials say Martin was last seen wearing a blue, long-sleeved shirt, dark jeans, and two left shoes (one is a Nike - white and gold; the other is a gray Adidas shoe). Martin wears a silver ring on her pinky finger -- and a silver ring on her thumb.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android