Silver Alert issued for 83-year-old Whitefish Bay man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Whitefish Bay man, last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 9 a.m.

Eugene Kealty, 83, is described as 5'7" tall, 155 pounds and white with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a maroon pullover sweatshirt, tan shorts above the knee, black tennis shoes with white socks and possibly a white baseball cap with blue on it.

Authorities said he left his Whitefish Bay home on foot Tuesday morning. He has dementia and did not take a cell phone with him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Whitefish Bay Police Department at 414-962-3830.

