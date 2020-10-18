Silver Alert issued for 70-year-old Milwaukee man with Alzheimer's

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued on Sunday, Oct. 18 for a missing 70-year-old Milwaukee man with Alzheimer's disease and high blood pressure.

Michael Stranney (no picture available at this time) is missing from Vollmer Avenue on Milwaukee's south side -- and was last seen around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17. Officials say Stranney left the location possibly to buy cigarettes and did not return home. He frequents gas stations, McDonald's, and Piggly Wiggly.

He is driving a 2011 gold Toyota Camry (similar to one pictured) with Wisconsin license plate 709-XYT. The mirror on the vehicle's passenger side is missing -- and there is accident damage to both sides of the car.

Stranney is described as a male, white, 5'10" tall, 158 pounds, with unkempt gray hair, and a mustache. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black sweater, possibly with a red vest, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.