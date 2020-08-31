Silver Alert issued for 68-year-old Sheboygan man

article

Have you seen him? The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office has issued a statewide Silver Alert for 68-year-old Armando Rodriguez who was last seen leaving his group home unattended shortly after 9 p.m. in the Town of Sheboygan.

Armando is described as a Hispanic male, 5'6", 190 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. He has a mustache and beard and was last seen in jeans or camo pants with a white t-shirt with an American flag on it. He was also wearing a watch on both wrists.

Armando has a history of Alzheimer's and cannot read or write.

Prior to Armando leaving, an unidentified female was at the end of the group home driveway. She was approximately 60-70 years old, small to medium frame, with light-colored, short, curly hair. This female may potentially be the sister of Armando, who resides in the Milwaukee area.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Armando, you are asked to contact the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Department at 920-459-3112.