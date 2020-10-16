Expand / Collapse search

Silver Alert issued for 63-year-old man with dementia

FOX6 News Digital Team
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. - A Silver Alert has been issued in Outagamie and Winnebago counties for 63-year-old Loren Mundt.

Officials say Mundt is missing from the Clarion Inn (3033 College Avenue, Appleton). He was last seen around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15.

The reporting person advised his father, Mundt, was recently released from the hospital and has dementia. Mundt was apparently checked into the hotel on Wednesday for a seven-day stay. On Thursday, he spoke to a front desk worker and appeared confused.

Mundt is described as a male, white, 5'8" tall, with blue eyes, red/gray medium length hair, and a full red/gray beard with mustache.

He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved sweatshirt and blue jeans. The sweatshirt has maroon sleeves, a maroon top half, a gray bottom half, and a partial zipper.

Anyone with information on Mundt's whereabouts is urged to call Grand Chute Police Department at 920-832-1575.

