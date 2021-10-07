Expand / Collapse search

Silver Alert for Milwaukee man, last seen near 9th and Harrison

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Bobby Stewart

MILWAUKEE - A Silver Alert has been issued for Bobby Stewart, 68, from Milwaukee. He was last seen around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6 near 9th Place and Harrison Avenue. 

Stewart is described as a male, black, 5'9" tall, 185 pounds, short gray hair, black and gray goatee. He was last seen on foot – wearing a black short-sleeved button-up shirt with thin white vertical stripes, black dress pants, a black baseball cap, reading glasses, two silver necklaces, one silver bracelet, and a cast on his left arm. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

