Silver Alert: 61-year-old man missing from Milwaukee

article

A Silver Alert was issued Monday night, March 15 for a 61-year-old man missing from Milwaukee.

Freddie Young was last seen Monday afternoon near 37th Street and Townsend Street.

He stands 6' tall and weighs 185 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He's believed to be on foot.

He was last seen wearing a black, white and blue coat with bleach stains, black pants and black and white flip flops.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD.