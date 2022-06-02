Shot fired into Milwaukee home; woman wounded

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, June 2 near 19th and Vienna. It happened around d3:15 a.m.

Police say the suspect (s) shot into a residence – striking the 28-year-old Milwaukee woman. The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is on going and Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Advertisement

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.