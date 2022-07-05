Shooting on Milwaukee's southside: 2 men injured, suspect arrested

Police are investigating a double shooting that happened near 37th and National around 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 4.

A 22-year-old Milwaukee male sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive. Additionally, a 22-year-old Milwaukee male sustained non-life threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he is in serious condition however expected to survive.

The circumstance leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

The suspect is in custody.

Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.