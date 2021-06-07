Shooting near Sherman and Burleigh, man wounded: police

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, June 7 near Sherman and Burleigh. It happened at approximately 2:10 a.m.

Police say the victim, an 18-year-old man, sustained a non-fatal injury. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.