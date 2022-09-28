Shooting outside Meijer in Greenfield; 1 wounded, 1 in custody

article

Greenfield police are investigating a shooting that happened outside the Meijer store near 60th Street and Layton Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 28. A man suffered a gunshot wound and a woman was taken into custody.

According to police, officers responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls of a shooting at the Meijer store. Upon arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. A woman was taken into custody.

Initial investigation revealed that the shooting occurred outside the store. Police say two men engaged in an altercation, which led to one man physically attacking the other. As the fight continued, a woman, who was accompanying one of the men, shot the other involved party with a handgun.

Meijer store near 60th Street and Layton Avenue

Both men involved in the incident were taken to the hospital for treatment.

This was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to public safety, according to Greenfield police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident contact the Greenfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 414-761‐5301.