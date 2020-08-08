Sheriff: Good Samaritan dies after water rescue at McKinley Beach; 14-year-old boy also died

Three people -- one man and two teenage boys -- were pulled from the water at Milwaukee's McKinley Beach on Saturday evening, Aug. 8. The man, described by sheriff's officials as a good Samaritan, died at the hospital after pulling one of the boys from the water.

According to sheriff's officials, deputies and fire officials responded around 6:30 p.m. for a report of two people who failed to resurface. MFD's Water Rescue Boat engaged in a search for the two, and determined two 14-year-old boys entered the water, and one began to struggle. When the second swimmer came to assist, both became caught in a current.

The 50-year-old good Samaritan saw the boys in distress and went into the water to try to help. He was able to rescue one of the boys and tried to rescue the second, but both were pulled under.

The man was pulled from the water shortly before 7 p.m. and taken to the hospital, where he died on Sunday morning.

Just after 7 p.m., sheriff's officials said the second 14-year-old boy was recovered, and he was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving measures.

The Milwaukee Fire Department warns beachgoers that the rip currents at the beach are very dangerous. In July, a 19-year-old man died while helping two children out of the water at the nearby McKinley Marina.