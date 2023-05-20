Sheboygan structure fire; 1 rescued, cause under investigation

article

Firefighters on Friday, May 19 responded to the scene of a structure fire near 15th Street and Kentucky Avenue in Sheboygan. The call came in around 6:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews found heavy smoke in the upper apartment. Crews rescued one person from the structure.

The occupant rescued from the home was treated and transported by Sheboygan Fire Department paramedics to a local hospital.

The cause is under investigation.