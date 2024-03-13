article

Authorities in Sheboygan asked the public to avoid the area of 9th and Humboldt due to an ongoing incident Wednesday, March 13.

Police said a "threat" has been contained to a residence, and there is no danger to the public – but people are still urged to avoid the area.

The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office is assisting the Sheboygan Police Department.

Sheboygan law enforcement incident at 9th and Humboldt

FOX6 News has a crew headed to the scene – and we will update this post as soon as more information is available.