Sheboygan County crash; 1 dead, 1 seriously injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
STH 57

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - One person was killed, and another was seriously injured in a crash on Saturday, June 24, in Sheboygan.

Officials received a call in reference to a vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lanes on STH 57 around 11 p.m. The result was a head-on collision on STH 57 near County Road N in the Town of Lyndon.

The driver of the vehicle traveling the wrong way was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle had serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.


 