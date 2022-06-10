Severe thunderstorm warning, NW Waukesha County until 6 p.m. Friday
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northwest Waukesha County to be in effect until 6 p.m. Friday, June 10. Monitor the FOX6 Weather forecast.
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX6 News app
FOX Weather app
MAPS AND RADAR
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 WEATHER IN SOCIAL MEDIA
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" AJ Waterman on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Eric Manges on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" AJ Waterman on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Eric Manges on Twitter