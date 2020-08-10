Severe T-storm warning for Kenosha, Racine counties until 5:30 p.m.

article

The National Weather Service issued a severe T-storm warning for Kenosha and Racine counties until 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10. This warning was allowed to expire.

Severe storms are bringing damaging wind and quarter size hail to southeast Wisconsin.

The NWS issued a severe T-storm watch for all of southeast Wisconsin until 7 p.m. Monday.

The FOX6 Weather Experts say we'll dry out later Monday evening, and see quiet weather through Thursday -- with and dewpoints dropping Tuesday before gradually rising through the end of the week.

