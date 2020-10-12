Serious crash near 27th and Center leaves 2 injured, 1 critically

Police are investigating a serious two-car crash that happened near N. 27th Street and W. Center Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The driver of one car, a 41-year old man, was rushed into surgery and is in critical condition.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 51-year old man, was also treated for injuries and taken into custody. Alcohol use is suspected.

The investigation is ongoing.

