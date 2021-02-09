Serial sex offender convicted after backlogged kit is tested

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced on Tuesday, Feb. 8 that a serial sex offender has been convicted of sexual assault after a victim’s sexual assault kit was tested as part of the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI).

Hank Elmore, 37, of La Crosse pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual assault on Thursday, Feb. 4.

A news release indicates the sexual assault occurred in Jackson County in 2010. A sexual assault nurse examination was conducted after the assault. The sexual assault kit was tested in 2018 as part of the Wisconsin SAKI project, and DNA in the kit matched to Elmore. Elmore has prior convictions for sexual assault from 2003 and 2014.

The judge placed the defendant on probation for four years and imposed and stayed the maximum sentence: ten years in prison consisting of five years of initial confinement and five years of extended supervision.

If Elmore’s probation is revoked, the stayed prison sentence will go into effect.