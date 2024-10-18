The Brief Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Republican challenger Eric Hovde met for their only debate before Election Day. The debate took place in Madison, produced by the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association.



Incumbent U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) and Republican challenger Eric Hovde took the stage Friday night for their first and only debate ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

The debate took place in Madison. The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association produced the debate, and Jill Geisler served as its moderator.

Who is Tammy Baldwin?

Baldwin was born in Madison and graduated from Madison West High School. She went to Smith College and double-majored in government and mathematics. After graduation, she worked in the Wisconsin governor's office. She then went on to study at the University of Wisconsin Law School.

While in law school, Baldwin was elected to the Dane County Board of Supervisors for the first of four terms, later filled a vacancy on the Madison Common Council and was elected to serve the Wisconsin Assembly's 78th District. She graduated from law school in 1989.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Baldwin ran and was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1998, where she served the state's 2nd District – a seat since held by Democrat Mark Pocan. She became the state's first female member of Congress and the first openly-gay, non-incumbent elected to Congress.

In 2012, Baldwin's successful bid for U.S. Senate made her Wisconsin's first female senator and the first openly LGBTQ+ U.S. Senator in history. She defeated Republican challengers Tommy Thompson (2012) and Leah Vukmir (2018). She is currently serving her second term.

Who is Eric Hovde?

Hovde was born in Madison and went to East High School before attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

A noted entrepreneur, Hovde founded and managed his first of several businesses in his twenties. Specifically, his campaign website notes, he bought and turned around "troubled" community banks.

Eric Hovde (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Hovde started The Hovde Foundation with his brother, Steve, in his thirties. The foundation has built 10 "Hovde Homes" for vulnerable children and families and also supports local food banks, literacy initiatives and more.

In 2012, Hovde ran for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Wisconsin Democrat Herb Kohl. He lost the Republican primary to Tommy Thompson, who then lost to Baldwin in the general election.

Official Statements

Tammy Baldwin campaign

After winning her US Senate debate, Tammy Baldwin for Senate is announcing her People Power Tour where she will be highlighting the grassroots enthusiasm of voters across the state. As Eric Hovde continues to hide in his office and call his friends on right wing radio, Tammy will continue showing up in places her opponent has only ever seen on a map.

In October, Tammy will host more than 90 events, visiting every media market in the state at least twice. Continuing her go everywhere approach, she will visit thirteen counties across Wisconsin in the next six days: Dane, Brown, Marathon, Milwaukee, Grant, Crawford, La Crosse, Jackson, Sauk, Waukesha, Winnebago, Wood, and Portage.

Tammy Baldwin is also announcing more than 32,000 new donors have contributed to her campaign in the 16 days since Mitch McConnell announced his $23 million onslaught of attack ads against her. This builds on Tammy Baldwin and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s ground game across this state featuring more than 50 offices in 43 counties, more than 16,000 volunteers, and 2.5 million voter contact attempts completed including over 750,000 door knocks.

"While Mitch McConnell and Eric Hovde have virtually unlimited funds to spend on their dark, divisive campaign, I’m proud to have the people of Wisconsin on my side," said Tammy Baldwin. "I can’t wait to start my People Power Tour, joining Wisconsinites across the state to stand up for our freedoms and ensure that working families -- not the corporations and the ultra rich -- have a voice in Washington."

Eric Hovde campaign

In case you missed it, you’re probably wondering what exactly Tammy Baldwin pitched to voters this evening. Well, if Baldwin was a saleswoman, she’d be out of business.

Someone who will stop inflation? No, Baldwin voted for 100% of the ‘Bidenomics’ legislation directly leading to record-high inflation making life No, Baldwin voted for 100% of the ‘Bidenomics’ legislation directly leading to record-high inflation making life more expensive for the people of Wisconsin

Someone who will secure the border? No, Baldwin has said we spend " No, Baldwin has said we spend " too much money " securing the southern border and has repeatedly voted against border security that would prevent the flow of drugs from entering our country.

Someone who protects children? No, Baldwin co-sponsored the No, Baldwin co-sponsored the Equality Act , which would force schools to allow biological men to compete in women’s sports and use women’s bathrooms.

Someone with strong ethics? No, Baldwin is No, Baldwin is facing questions regarding conflict-of-interest concerns stemming from her partner’s Wall Street position. Her partner, Maria Brisbane, advises "ultra high net worth" clients on investments in industries that Baldwin regulates.

Someone who holds the country's adversaries accountable ? No, Baldwin voted ? No, Baldwin voted against the Comprehensive Iran Sanctions, Accountability and Divestment Act and supported sending $10 billion to Iran after the October 7th attacks.

Someone who will put Wisconsinites first? No, we know Baldwin would be a rubber stamp for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz after she No, we know Baldwin would be a rubber stamp for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz after she secured $400,000 in taxpayer dollars that went to a Madison nonprofit that promotes gender transitions without parental notification and described the Harris-Biden administrations as "one of the greatest administrations in generations."

In reality, if you want a senator who will stop historic inflation, secure the border, protect children, has strong ethics, holds our adversaries accountable, and put Wisconsin first – then the choice is obvious.



Baldwin's pitch? More of the same failure. Eric Hovde’s pitch? Let’s make Wisconsin and America safe, prosperous, and free.

WisGOP Chair Brian Schimming

"Tonight’s debate was a resounding victory for Eric Hovde. From the moment she first arrived in Washington more than two decades ago, Tammy Baldwin has prioritized the whims and demands of special interests before the needs of Wisconsin families. After this debate, there can be no doubt that Eric Hovde is the only candidate who will stand up to lobbyists and put the people first."