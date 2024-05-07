Score the best deals in May

Between Mother’s Day and Memorial Day sales, there are plenty of opportunities to save big on top-rated products this month.

Consumer Reports experts reveal the items that stood out in their tests.

Mother’s Day falls on Sunday, May 12th this year, so holiday sales should be picking up fast.

Giftable items like tech gadgets, Bluetooth speakers, and beauty products should be going on sale soon to save some money while making mom happy.

Let mom know you care with a smartwatch that will support all of her goals - body and mind.

The Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch is as low as $249.95 at Abt Electronics, Amazon, and Walmart.

CR says the top-rated smartwatch has built-in GPS, along with sensors for stress and sleep tracking.

And whether it’s for smoothies or margaritas, a new blender might be the perfect gift.

The Cuisinart 3 in 1 blender is as low as $99.95 at Walmart. CR says the blender performed very well in its smoothie-making test and aced its pureeing soup test.

After you’ve sorted out what to get for Mom, keep an eye out for even more sales at the end of the month. Memorial Day falls on May 27th, and you can look out for big sales primarily focused on mattresses, large appliances, and seasonal items like grills.

The Weber Spirit Smart Series grill is as low as $699 at Ace Hardware and BBQGuys.

The mid-sized gas grill has WiFi functionality and a temperature probe.

And what about a mattress to round out your Memorial Day savings? The Casper Original Hybrid Mattress (Queen) is as low as $1,146.17 at Bed Bath & Beyond.

CR says the hybrid innerspring and layers of foam are a standout for side sleepers, and the spine support it delivers is excellent.

Consumer Reports says it's a good idea to buy sunscreen this month, at the beginning of the season, so you're ready for summer.

Through its rigorous tests, CR found Coppertone Water Babies Lotion SPF 50 lived up to its SPF claims and aced tests for broad-spectrum sun protection.

Have a spectacular May!