Save money on your online subscriptions

Take a close look at your credit card bill–maybe you’ll find a few surprises in the form of forgotten monthly subscriptions.

If you’re tired of paying for those you no longer use but can’t quite figure out how to cancel, you’re not alone.

Consumer Reports has ways to find and cancel unwanted subscriptions.

First, divide and conquer. Identify all your subscriptions. Check your credit card statements for recurring payments.

One easy way to do this is use a subscription tracking tool, such as Rocket Money or OneMain Trim, which finds and then helps you cancel subscriptions you no longer want.

Second, opt out! For example, to see a list of apps you’re currently paying for through Apple Pay, open the app store on your phone, click "account," then "subscriptions." From there, click cancel on those you’re done with.

These steps are similar for the Google Play store.

Finally, get organized and keep track of discounted or free trial periods. When you cancel, sometimes you get a "don’t go" offer for a free extension or discount.

If you accept, set a calendar alert for two or three days before the end date of the promotion.

The same goes for any free trial subscription you might sign up for.

Setting an alert for when you need to cancel will help you juggle multiple trials at a time, and your future-self will thank you!

And if you want to take your digital housecleaning a step further, check out Permission Slip by Consumer Reports.

It’s a free app that lets you control what data you share with companies you do business with.

It could soon be easier to end unwanted subscriptions.

Last year, the Federal Trade Commission proposed a "click-to-cancel" provision that would require companies to let you cancel subscriptions as easily as you were able to sign up.

Consumer Reports will keep you posted if that becomes law.