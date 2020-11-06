Expand / Collapse search

Print it! Save $6 on carload admission to Country Christmas 2020

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Holidays
FOX6 News Milwaukee
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - FOX6 is once again teaming up with Country Christmas to help bring a little slice of the North Pole to a winter wonderland in Wisconsin.

We’re giving you the opportunity to drive through Country Christmas (2810 Golf Rd., Pewaukee) at The Ingleside Hotel on Tuesday, Dec. 1 and Tuesday, Dec. 8 – and get $6 off the carload rate (normally $20 for a carload or minivan).

All you need to do is click the link just below and print off the coupon you’ll need for the savings.

CLICK HERE to print your 2020 Country Christmas coupon

Country Christmas is open Nov. 27 through Jan. 2. Sunday through Thursday, it’s open from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. On Fridays, Saturdays and holidays, it is open from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Country Christmas.

