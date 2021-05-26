Santa Clara County coroner identifies VTA shooting victims

The Santa Clara County's Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner on Wednesday evening identified the nine victims killed in the San Jose VTA rail yard mass shooting during an early morning meeting.

The ages of the victims range in age from 29 to 63.

The shooting took place in two buildings on Younger Avenue and killed employees who had been bus and light rail operators, mechanics, linemen and an assistant superintendent over the course of their careers. One had worked for the agency since 1999.

The Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner identified the victims as Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63, Lars Kepler Lane, 63, and Alex Ward Fritch, 49.

Taptejdeep Singh, 36

The family of Taptejdeep Singh, of Union City, had earlier identified him as one of the eight victims killed Wednesday morning.

Singh had worked as a light-rail train driver for eight or nine years and had a wife, two small children and many family members, said his cousin, Bagga Singh.

"We heard that he chose the people to shoot, but I don't know why they choose him because he has nothing to do with him," he said. He said he was told that the gunman, Sam Cassidy, 57, targeted certain people and let others go.

When confronted by authorities, Cassidy, a VTA employee himself, then killed himself, the sheriff's office said.

Singh's family members said they learned he died trying to save others.

Singh's family cried uncontrollably outside the assistance center. They were seen clinging on to one another repeating the words, "why?"

Singh's loved ones said they knew something was wrong when he didn't pick up his phone when they called. It was his second day back on the job after returning from vacation.

They heard from his co-workers that Singh was on the third floor when the gunfire erupted. He helped one of his co-workers hide and alerted others that there was a shooter in the building.

Others lost close friends and relatives, too.

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith said one of her employees lost a relative in the shooting.

Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40

And San Jose City Councilman Raul Peralez said Rudometkin was a close friend.

"There are no words to describe the heartache we are feeling right now, especially for his family," he wrote on Facebook.

Taptejdeep Singh is seen in this photo provided by his family. Relatives confirmed he is among eight victims killed in a mass shooting at a VTA rail yard in San Jose.

Adam Fritch was killed in a VTA mass shooting on May 26, 2021

Adam Fritch, 49

Fritch had been at the VTA for nine years this June.

He was the father of three teenage boys and a 30-year old daughter. He grew up in Ben Lomond. He was married 20 years to his wife, Tara, who told KTVU that he was her rock.

She also described him as an optimistic, passionate, dreamer who loved his family with all his heart.



She is grateful that she and her children were able to say goodbye last night at the hospital. Fritch died in her arms Wednesday at 9 p.m.

Around 40 employees were inside of the VTA facility at the time of the shooting. For those who witnessed the shooting and survived, the emotional trauma can be life-altering.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff opened a reunification center at 70 West Hedding, at the Isaac Newton building.

Grief counselors are on hand to speak with anyone, including VTA employees, families of the victims, and first responders.

Victims and their families can also contact the victim hotline at (408) 299-2311.

Supporting victims - official fundraiser

Those who wish to support the victims in the VTA shooting can donate to a fundraiser that will directly support victims and their families through Working Partnerships USA.

For more information, or to make a donation online, click here.

Or, if you prefer to make a donation via check, please mail it to:

Working Partnerships USA - Union Community Resources

2302 Zanker Rd

San Jose, CA 95131

Please include "UCR - VTA" in the memo line.

Working Partnerships USA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, tax ID 77-0387535. Contributions are tax deductible.

Victims honored and vigil set for Thursday

VTA will honor the shooting victims Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at VTA Headquarters, 3331 North First Street. The gathering will commence at the outdoor amphitheater behind Building B. Parking is available in the employee parking lot at the corner of River Oaks and North First Street. VTA board members and executive leaders will speak.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo announced Wednesday that a public vigil will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday outside of San Jose City Hall.