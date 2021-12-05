San Francisco restaurant asks armed police officers to leave; chief says request is disappointing

article

A San Francisco restaurant has ignited a social media debate when the owner and staff asked three uniformed and armed police officers to leave saying their weaponized dress made them feel uncomfortable.

In response, the police chief tweeted that he was disappointment and discouraged with the anti-welcoming post.

The public conversation comes at a time when the nation is grappling with a defund the police movement on the one hand, and an opposing call for increased officers to deal with a rising number of homicides and retail thefts on the other.

The controversy was kicked off when the staff at Hida and Jesse in North Beach posted on Instagram what happened from their point of view when three officers walked in to the restaurant on Friday.

"Three armed and uniformed police officers came in to dine at Hila and Jesse. Shortly after seating them, our staff felt uncomfortable with the presence of their multiple weapons. We then politely asked them to leave.

"At Hilda and Jesse, the restaurant is a safe space," the post continued. "The presence of the officers (sic) weapons in the restaurant made us feel uncomfortable. We respect the San Francisco Police Department and are grateful for the work they do. We welcome them into the restaurant when they are off duty out of duty, out of uniform and without their weapons."

The statement also added that "this is not a political statement, we did what we thought was best for our staff."

The post as 625 likes and no comments.

San Francisco Police Chief William Scott tweeted a response on Saturday evening: "The San Francisco Police Department stands for safety with respect, even when it means respecting wishes that our officers and I find discouraging and personally disappointing.

"I believe the vast majority of San Franciscans welcome their police officers, who deserve to know that they are appreciated for the difficult job we ask them to do — in their uniforms — to keep our neighborhoods and businesses safe."

The chief got a mixed response from his Tweet thread.

One man wrote: "Send those officers over to Alameda..I'll buy them lunch at any restaurant they want to go to in my city ..we don't discriminate .."

But another person countered: "there is nothing safe or respectful about being heavily armed in a restaurant, if you don't understand how it can make the average citizen uncomfortable you're not doing very well with your 'community engagement.'"

This is not the first time the issue of welcoming, or not, police officers into a restaurant has reared its head in the Bay Area.

In March 2018, an Oakland police sergeant was denied service by employees at Hasta Muerte Coffee, a proudly anti-establishmenti coffee shop in the Fruitvale District.

The move sparked protests outside of the coffee shop where self-described patriots toting American flags descended there, shouting at customers patronizing the shop.